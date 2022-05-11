Ranveer Singh reveals he was 'judged' for his fashion choices: I used to feel cagey about expressing myself

When it comes to making a fashion statement there is no one else quite like Ranveer Singh, who is known for his eccentric and bold sartorial choices. From bold colours, and funky prints to statement jewellery and high ponytails, Ranveer has done it all. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat and has evolved into a versatile actor, but that's not only the evolution he has undergone, but his style statement has also drastically changed since his debut days now.

The actor is currently busy promoting, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, recently, he answered all the fan questions on Twitter Movies. During this, the Bajirao Mastani actor responds to a fan who told him that he has been doing MET Gala for years now. He said, "I am expressive in every way, whether it is my facial expressions, the things I say, or the manner in which I express myself to people, or how I dress, I don't hold back. This is just another aspect where I feel free to express."

Check out the video:

He said that a long time ago, he had a breakthrough as a person where he started expressing himself without the fear of being judged. Earlier, Ranveer said that he was different and would feel cagey about expressing himself as he felt judged and he would alter his way of being in accordance. Later, Ranveer let that go after one point after his breakthrough and said to himself "Man, people are going to judge anyway right, so you do you. You say whatever you feel, and dress the way you want. Express yourself and liberate yourself from the fear of being judged." Ranveer also said that he is glad that he has been able to evolve as a person.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he will be seen next in Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2; Calls it one of his 'favourite performances'