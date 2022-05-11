Ranveer Singh reveals he was 'very upset' when Tiger Shroff announced Rambo: I wanted to do this

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is slated to release in the cinema on May 13, 2022. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Now, in a recent conversation with Film Companion, the Bajirao Mastani actor revealed that he was very upset after Tiger Shroff bagged the Hindi remake of Rambo.

Ranveer said that before becoming an 'actor' he wanted to be a 'hero.' "I started off watching Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone. These are my guys, I used to watch them shirtless, I loved films like Rambo, Rocky, Commando - these are my heroes! This is what I wanted. So I was very upset when Tiger (Shroff) said he would do Rambo. I was like 'ye to mujhe karna tha.' That's my default," said the actor.

Talking about Tiger's Rambo, it is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name and the Heropanti actor will be stepping into the shoes of veteran action star Sylvester Stallone. In 2017, the remake was announced along with the first poster of Tiger as Rambo and will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He also has the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

