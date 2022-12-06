Ranveer Singh reveals his sister photoshopped his face on YRF posters: I manifested it

Ranveer Singh, who doesn’t need any introduction, is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has made a special place through his performances in films like 83, and Gully Boy and has come a long way in his career. His recently released Cirkus trailer has left fans excited. Well, he has always been very open about his struggles in life and during an interview with the magazine Esquire Singapore, he revealed how his sister photoshopped his face on YRF posters.

‘I manifested it’

Talking about his struggling days, Ranveer Singh recalled an incident and said, “My sister had photoshopped my face onto two posters of Yash Raj Films and she had even photoshopped my face on to a person holding a Filmfare award. This is years before I even got the call to work with Yash Raj. So, I did manifest it. I hustled hard and created my own luck.” The actor also revealed why he was able to connect with Deepika Padukone, and how both of them had to work their way up in the entertainment business.

He mentioned that just like him, Deepika Padukone has also come ‘from the outside’ and doesn’t belong to a family of actors. They both went through similar struggles and experiences, and thus connected over it.