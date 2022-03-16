Ranveer Singh REVEALS his thoughts on NBA All-Star Game friends Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

There is no denying the fact that Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's most popular and promising stars. Ranveer Singh has demonstrated his acting prowess and potential over the course of his 11-year career with a number of noteworthy performances on the big screen. The actor has wowed audiences with his performances in films such as Gully Boy and 83, as well as Padmaavat and Dil Dhadakne Do. Currently, the megastar is in the United Kingdom to watch the grand premier league football as he is a huge football lover. Just last month, Ranveer participated in the NBA All-Star Game with Machine Gun Kelly and others. There, he became close with MGK and his fiancé Megan Fox. Just a few hours ago, he opened up about how he felt about the two during a Q and A session on his Instagram.

During his Q and A, a fan asked, “How were Megan and MGK?” Ranveer gave a sweet and short reply. He wrote, “Sweethearts @machinegunkelly @meganfox.” Moreover, he also opened up about other international celebrities whom he met during his UK trip such as Bella Hadid and Chunkz. When a fan asked, “How was Chunkz?” Ranveer replied, “Absolute champ! Great positive energy! A top, top man! Was so great to meet him! @Chunkz.”

Check Ranveer's story HERE:

Coming to Bella, one of his fans asked, “What do you like the most about Bella Hadid and how did you feel meeting her?” Ranveer sweetly replied, “She is very warm and polite. The best thing about her is how grounded and simple she is. It was great to meet her. @bellahadid.”

