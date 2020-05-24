Ranveer Singh reveals how wife Deepika Padukone is a guide to him; calls her more evolved and matured

Ranveer says that his wife is his guide and she is more evolved and matured than he is. Ranveer further adds that Deepika has seen more ups and downs in her film career than what he has witnessed.

The Bollywood star, got chatting for an Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri. The Bajirao Mastani revealed many aspects of life like his childhood, shows he watched on television, his college life, and his passion for films. But, what caught our attention is the fact when Ranveer Singh called wife his guide. Sunil Chhetri quizzed the Simmba actor about how Deepika Padukone worries about his giving so much of his time and efforts that it gets her worrying at times. Ranveer Singh responded saying he knows about Deepika's worry about the way he gives his 100 percent to his character.

He further says that his wife is his guide and she is more evolved and matured than he is. Ranveer says that Deepika has seen more ups and downs in her film career than what he has witnessed. Sunil also questions the actor about his giving back to back hits, and how it has impacted him. The Gully Boy star says that if it wasn't for his wife Deepika Padukone, he would have easily lost his way in the movie business. The actor mentions that every Friday the actor's destiny changes, and every movie is a different experience. Ranveer Singh gives credit to his wife, as she is the one who guides him through the good and the bad times.

The Padmaavat actor also states that if a film doesn't do well, it surely affects him, but he moves on, without drowning in sorrow and at the same time, doesn't let the success of his film get to his head. Deepika Padukone also left some fun comments during the live chat, like calling husband Ranveer Singh a brat, and letting everyone know that his whole family was watching the live chat.

