Ranveer Singh reveals ONE thing that causes argument between him and Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha

Ranveer Singh shares a great bond with his wife-actress Deepika Padukone's family, especially with her sister Anisha Padukone. They are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts. Ranveer, Deepika, and Anisha are also often seen hanging out together. Now, in a recent interview, the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma, recently spilled the beans on his bond with his sister-in-law and Anisha and also revealed the one thing they always fight over.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranveer revealed the one thing they are at loggerheads over is their choice of the football club. While the actor is a die-hard Arsenal fan, Anisha is a Manchester United fan. "So when we are sitting together watching Arsenal vs Man U, it’s always an interesting time. I lucked out that both my best friends are also Arsenal fans because things can get out of hand during banter,” said Ranveer. Meanwhile, Anisha is a professional golf player.

Ranveer Singh work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, Ranveer also has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. Cirkus is loosely based on the 1982 Hindi film Angoor.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 28th April 2023. The Gunday actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha in the lead.