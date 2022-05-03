Ranveer Singh reveals pasting Charlie Chaplin's poster in his vanity van before he started Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ever since the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been released fans have been going gaga over it. Ranveer Singh has managed to create hype about his film yet again and fans cannot wait to see it in the theatre. Be it his character or his looks everything is being talked about. Now that we are inching closer to the release date, Ranveer is on a promotional spree and is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming social comedy. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranveer’s character is inspired by Charlie Chaplin and now in a recent interview with Mid Day the actor revealed that he had taken reference from the famous comedian.

Ranveer Singh feels that Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which makes a strong case for gender equality, is along the lines of Charlie Chaplin’s satires. He elaborated that Jayeshbhai is a character that has no reference point in Hindi cinema but if he had to draw parallels with someone in terms of mannerisms then it would be Charlie Chaplin. According to the Bajirao Mastani actor, the comedian had the ability to take his pain and play with it. Ranveer quipped that his situation was deeply tragic but he was able to deal with it through the power of humour.

Ranveer Singh revealed that the reason he took on Jayeshbhai Jordaar was that he was getting to explore his favourite genre which is a tragic comedy. Elaborating further on his character, Ranveer said “I saw a close-up picture of Chaplin during my research. On the face of it, it looks like a funny picture, but if you look into his eyes, you will see that they are brimming with tears. That was my driving force for Jayesh. I blew up this picture to four feet by four feet, and pasted it in my vanity van. It gave me every character cue that I needed before going out to become Jayesh.”

