Ranveer Singh reveals school pals called him 'atrangi'; Says he makes bold fashion choices for his 'amusement'

Ranveer Singh has completed 10 years in the movie business today. In a recent interview, he opened up about his fashion sense and what made him bring a change from simple clothes to quirky outfits over the years.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who has the reputation of nailing the quirkiest and out-of-the-box outfits like a pro, it's . The handsome star has managed to pull off some of the most interesting outfits in the past and continues to make waves with his bold sartorial choices. Be it him showing up in a skirt to oversized, baggy jeans, Ranveer's whimsical choices have always been loved. And, now, as he completes 10 years in Bollywood, he opened about the same in a chat and shared that when he came in initially, he wasn't very bold and kept it simple.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Ranveer shared that in the initial 3 years of being famous, he used to opt for simpler clothes. However, he revealed that it wasn't him being authentic to himself. He shared that it was only after a life-altering injury on sets of Lootera, that he gained perspective and decided to be more authentic to himself. It was post it, Ranveer revealed, that he started making more bold choices. He shared that his stylist, Nitasha Gaurav, also encouraged his whimsical choices. Not just this, Ranveer even shared that in his school days, he used to be called 'atrangi,' as he had the reputation of nailing the bold fashion choices with panache.

I just like to play, and playing 'dress-up' is fun for me. I am always attracted to original, distinctive and unique expression when it comes to style and fashion. Ranveer Singh

Talking about his initial style, Ranveer said, "After two or three years in show business, I was growing tired of being inauthentic to myself. If you see pictures of my public appearances from my early days, that’s not me at all. That's me trying to conform, and failing miserably while feeling under-confident and unsure." Further, he went on to share that in school he had piercings and that he tried every kind of style including, punk, goth, grunge, hip-hop, or bohemian. He said, "Three years into being ‘famous’, I just went back to being the person that I naturally was, and it started working for me. That's when I realised that when you make authentic choices, they surely resonate. More than anything, I do it for my own amusement. I just like to play, and playing 'dress-up' is fun for me. I am always attracted to original, distinctive and unique expression when it comes to style and fashion."

Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to inspire many young folks with his style and fashion even now. His bold colour choices, printer outfits, and more all are a hit with audiences. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film stars him in the lead role as a Gujarati businessman who stands up for women's rights. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

