Ranveer Singh reveals SHOCKING incident when a producer unleashed his dog on him 'just for fun'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved and talented actors in Bollywood. He has given some remarkable performances in the past couple of years which make us believe that he is a brilliant performer. From portraying the vivacious Khilji to perfectly bringing Kapil Dev live on the big screen, he has done it all and how! With so many hit films in his name and a lot of exciting projects in his kitty, it is indeed hard for anyone to believe that even Ranveer has had his share of struggling days. During the recently held Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, the actor opened up about some weird stories.

According to a report in Deadline, Ranveer Singh recalled his struggling days at the recently held Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. He revealed once how a prominent producer had unleashed his dog on him at a private party for fun. This was despite the producer had invited him at the party for a meeting. The actor also added that the producer is no more today but did not name him.

In the session, Ranveer also opened up about his experiences with casting couch during that time. He said, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now,” he said.

Ranveer Singh work front

Apart from this, Ranveer and Deepika have many films lined up. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 28th April 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in key roles, which is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan.