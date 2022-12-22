Ranveer Singh REVEALS the only thing that makes him angry

Ranveer Singh , the popular Bollywood star, is well-known for his happy-go-lucky persona, both onscreen and offscreen. The versatile actor is always full of energy and makes sure that the people around him are always happy and smiling. Ranveer was never spotted on camera with an unpleasant attitude, so far. Even though the Cirkus actor is extremely patient in real life, there are times when he loses his cool. In a recent interview given to Etimes, Ranveer Singh revealed the only thing that makes him angry.

In his chat with Etimes, Ranveer Singh revealed that it is the insincere people who 'contaminate' the energy flow, who make him angry. "When you are on a film set, you have to consciously practice patience. Because, If you end up shouting or creating a ruckus, it will affect the environment of the entire set. That situation becomes very difficult to fix. I always believe one should avoid doing that on set," stated the Cirkus actor.

"When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry. I am a free-flowing and very expressive person. When I am happy and I have to express that at 100 percent. And the opposite feelings also come out at 100 percent. But I feel it’s a very unhealthy emotion," added Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty on Ranveer Singh's attitude on sets

The filmmaker, who is reuniting with Ranveer Singh after the massive success of Simmba, stated that the actor is a perfectionist when he is in front of the camera. According to Rohit Shetty, the actor tends to get angry occasionally, when the actor who performs opposite him fails to match his energy level and rhythm of his performance. However, the hitmaker added that Ranveer is totally chilled out once the camera is switched off.