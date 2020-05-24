Ranveer Singh REVEALS the things he loved as a 90s kid, his obsession with TV, popular shows & more

Ranveer Singh's live chat with Sunil Chhetri has been quite interesting as the actor reveals various facets related to his life. He also mentions the things that he loved as a 90s kid.

is one of Bollywood’s favourite and most popular Bollywood celebs. The actor who has been away from social media for quite some time recently came online for a live chat with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri much to the excitement of his fans. The Padmaavat actor has revealed multiple facets related to his personal and professional life some of which are not known to many. He has also revealed the reason behind his ‘hibernation’ from all the limelight of late.

Chhetri initially asks Ranveer whether he is 90s kid to which the latter replies with a big yes! The Simmba star states that he followed everything right from films, music, culture, and so on. Ranveer further says that the more one subscribes to that period, it stays with them forever. The actor then reveals his two favourite sitcoms namely Dekh Bhai Dekh and Zabaan Sambhal Ke. He hilariously reveals how he woke up early in the morning to watch some shows.

Ranveer has a few more shows to add to the list and they are Mahabharat which he used to watch on Sundays and WWF (now WWE). He also reveals how he wanted to become a hero right from his childhood and that he followed all the heroes back from the 90s including Amitabh Bachchan, , , Sunil Shetty and more. As mentioned above, Ranveer also reveals the reason behind staying away from public platforms of late. The actor says that he has been engaging with the lockdown in different ways and that he is going through different phases too. He has been staying home and positively using the time while trying to find the silver lining. And that is why he has been using this time to hibernate.

