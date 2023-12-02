Ranveer Singh reveals THIS actor inspired him to pursue acting; wishes to work with Martin Scorsese

Ranveer Singh stands out as one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry today. From his remarkable debut in Band Baaja Baaraat to his latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actor has consistently excelled in every role he has undertaken. Recently, he was honored at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Ranveer Singh attributes his inspiration to pursue acting to Amitabh Bachchan

In a conversation with Deadline, Ranveer opened up about his inspiration for pursuing acting, citing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as a major influence on his career. Additionally, Ranthe actor shared his aspirations to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

During the interview, Ranveer Singh was asked about the film that inspired him to become an actor. While he couldn't pinpoint a single film, he attributed his inspiration to the legendary icon of Hindi cinema, the original Don, Amitabh Bachchan.

When questioned about whom he would like to work with, considering those he hasn't collaborated with yet, the Gully Boy actor promptly mentioned Martin Scorsese. He revealed that he recently watched Killers of the Flower Moon in the cinema, the last movie he saw. Additionally, he expressed anticipation for watching Napoleon, a film that had recently hit theaters. Singh also praised Scorsese's current standing in the realm of great artistry.

Ranveer also responded to the question of what profession he would have pursued if he were not an actor. He revealed that his backup choices were to be a writer or a teacher.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer, was last seen as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is rumored to collaborate with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, part of a cop universe featuring A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Singh is set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, with a first-look poster already generating excitement.

