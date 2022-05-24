Ranveer Singh reveals what he admires about his ‘jordaar wife’ Deepika Padukone: I’m blessed that I’m her man

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The couple have been married for around 4 years now and they never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. In fact, Ranveer has been head over heels in love with his wife and is often seen showering love on her. Recently, in his interactions with ETimes, Ranveer once again spoke about his ladylove and revealed what he admires about his jordaar wife.

Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone

Talking about it, Ranveer was all praises for Deepika and called her stable, fiercely independent, sorted and meticulous. He also emphasised that Deepika never stops to amaze him and said that he wants to be so much like Deepika. “The more I get to know her, the more I fall in love with her. She is doing things that are unprecedented for any man or woman in Indian entertainment. I am truly lucky and blessed that I am her man,” he added. Clearly, Ranveer has been one of the biggest fans of Deepika.

Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan

Furthermore, Ranveer also lauded Deepika’s performance in Gehraiyaan and said that it left him “breathless”. He asserted that Deepika had lived every bit of her character including the anxiety. “It was a masterclass, I have not seen such a thrilling performance. I think I would rate it as one of her best performances,” he added as he put her in the league of Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker and Jeremy Strong in Succession.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movies

As of now, Ranveer is basking in the success of his last release Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie will feature Ranveer in a double role. Cirkus will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year and will have a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath: Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie marks her second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy.

