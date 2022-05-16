Ranveer Singh REVEALS what he calls Deepika Padukone in Gujarati as he promotes Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh's latest comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently released in theatres. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak in the lead. In it, the Bajirao Mastani actor essays the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. Recently, during the promotions of the film, he revealed the funniest Gujrati nickname for his wife-actor Deepika Padukone.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared the video on his social media handle, in it, he is seen with his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar's director Divyang Thakkar. The director is seen giving English words to test Ranveer's Gujarati accent. Further, when Divyang asks Ranveer to convert over-smart in Gujarati, the actor said 'chapli'. He added, "I call your bhabhi (Deepika) chapli." The Padmaavat actor captioned the video: "Your Gujju Accent is so sexy. #jayeshbhaijordaar."

Check out Ranveer Singh's video HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023 and is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer and Alia will be gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 7.

Next, the Gully Boy actor will be uniting with Rohit Shetty again for Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from the 1982 film, Angoor which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which is set to release on 23 December 2022. Apart from this, Ranveer is also all set to star in Shankar's Hindi-language remake of the 2005 Tamil film Anniyan.

