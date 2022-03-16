Ranveer Singh REVEALS when Shah Rukh Khan & he will share screen space

Ranveer Singh is a social media star in the truest sense. The actor has a huge following on Instagram, where he is extremely active. Every now and then, he shares updates and glimpses from his personal and professional life with his fans, and they keep coming back for more. Not only that, but he also makes it a point to interact with and entertain them through question-and-answer sessions every once in a while. Speaking of which, in one such sessions tonight, a fan asked him when Shah Rukh Khan and he will be seen sharing screen space. Read on to know what the actor said.

Ranveer Singh was recently in London where he attended the Premiere League Football. As per his Instagram story tonight, he is now on his way to Manchester, to attend the Champions League Match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. While on the long drive, Ranveer prompted his fans to ask him anything on the ‘questions’ feature of Instagram stories. Soon, fan asked him, “When can we see you and SRK together onscreen?” To this, the actor replied, “Aha! Manifest it! (magic wand emoji and sparkle emoji) @iamsrk” From his answer, it is evident that the Gully Boy actor looks forward to, and hopes to work with King Khan someday in the future.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s story about Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming patriotic actioner Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he also has Atlee’s unnamed project, and Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama. Just yesterday, he announced his new project SRK+, while Salman Khan congratulated him on his ‘new OTT app’.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

