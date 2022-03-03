Ranveer Singh reveals why he said yes to writer-director Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the spot.

After multiple delays, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has finally locked a theatrical release date. On Thursday, the actor made the announcement with a fun video and revealed that the film will now be arriving in theatres on 13 May, 2022. As the announcement dropped, Ranveer also revealed how Jayeshbhai Jordaar came about.

Recalling when he first met debut writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Ranveer said, "My mentor Adi Chopra called me one day and he said ‘I have found a miracle script and I would like for you to hear it’ and I went for the narration. Divyang Thakkar who’s never directed anything before, gave me a narration in which I was laughing through my tears and guffawing, laughing and crying at the same time. I had a tissue box kept on the table which got over by the end of the narration. I was entertained, moved."

He added, "I agreed then and there on the spot to be a part of this film. The heart of this film is the writer-director Divyang Thakkar and he is a bundle of pure love and joy and the goodness of his heart, the kind, humble and loving soul that he is, reflects in his work, his writing in his film and in my character.”

Elaborating on his character, Ranveer said that he saw the character of Jayeshbhai to create something new and unique. "Jayesh is a character that I have never attempted before and so it was something completely fresh and new for me to embody which was a very exciting prospect for me. I had to really create something because this type of characterisation and these types of emotional beats, I have not played before. I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original for myself and as a performer, it’s been a very fulfilling process," the actor added.

Ranveer Singh also has films like Cirkus in the pipeline and is happy he is not picking similar characters. "I have always hoped, prayed and wished that I don’t repeat myself, that my characters are vastly different from one another, that my repertoire is diverse, my filmography is diverse," Ranveer concluded.

