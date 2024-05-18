Ranveer Singh reviews 'special actor' Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth; calls it an 'uplifting story'

Rajkummar Rao is keeping busy this month with his packed schedule. He's gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. Currently, he's basking in the success for his latest movie, Srikanth. Now, Ranveer Singh joined the list of celebrity lauding Rajkummar's film. He applauded the 'uplifting' narrative of Srikanth on social media.

Ranveer Singh also commended Rajkummar Rao's acting prowess in the film.

Ranveer Singh reviews Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a poster of Srikanth and wrote, “An uplifting story & a beautiful performance from a special actor. Congrats to the team of #Srikanth.” Rajkummar Rao proved his versatility as an actor in the film.

Take a look at it here:

More about Srikanth

In Srikanth, Rajkummar portrayed the character of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. He depicted Srikanth's journey of pursuing his dreams despite facing visual impairment, leading to the establishment of Bollant Industries. Alongside Rajkummar, the film featured Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in significant roles. Tushar Hiranandani directed the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Rajkummar Rao on work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to portray the iconic character of Don in the third installment of the popular franchise, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will also feature Kiara Advani in a leading role. Apart from this, Ranveer is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He also has a project lined up with director Prasanth Varma for a film titled HanuMan.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is preparing for his next film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh gets emotional after 'icon' Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: 'Bittersweet moment for us'