Ranveer Singh rocks string of pearls with studs in a selfie & evokes hilarious reaction from BFF Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh took to social media to drop a selfie with a stunning view. However, it was Gully Boy star's bling and subsequent response of his best friend Arjun Kapoor that stole the show.

Actor often lights up the internet with his quirky posts in off-beat style and leaves fans gushing over him. At times, Ranveer's posts evoke responses from his ladylove on social media too. However, his recent blingy selfie has left his best friend in awe as he dropped a fiery comment on 'Baba's' photo. Ranveer has been sharing selfies over the past few days on his Instagram handle and today too, he dropped a cool selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a photo in which she could be seen posing on a balcony with the backdrop of the gorgeous sea. However, it was his blingy diamond studs and string of white pearls that left everyone in awe. He teamed that up with a white t-shirt and a cap as he posed in the sunshine in front of the breathtaking view. However, it was Arjun's hilarious reaction to Ranveer's photo that caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the selfie, Ranveer wrote the lines of a song in his caption. He penned, "सुहाना सफ़र और ये मौसम हसीं हमें डर है, हम खो ना जाए कहीं ." Arjun wrote, "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai..(Baba, you are not diamond but pearl.)" The cute comment by Ranveer's best friend after a while left fans in awe of their bond.

Take a look at Ranveer's post:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been busy dubbing for his upcoming projects and is often spotted in the city when he heads out. The actor recently went live on Instagram and spoke about his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar and is produced by Yash Raj Films. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh's collar bones and quirky shades make it hard for us to look away from his workout selfie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×