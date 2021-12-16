Ranveer Singh rocks tiger print sweater on his flight with Deepika, Kapil Dev; Heads to Dubai to promote 83

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest Bollywood fashion icons. The ‘Bajirao Mastani' actor is not the one to shy away from making bold fashion statements and absolutely owns whatever attire he dons. His latest, 83, which is a sports film, presents him as Kapil Dev during the legendary 1983 World Cup win. Currently, Ranveer is busy with 83’s promotional activities. For the Dubai leg of promotions, Ranveer travelled along with Kapil Dev and wifey Deepika Padukone, and mind you - he did it in style!

In a post shared by Ranveer Singh, we could see the eccentric, brilliant outfit that he put together for his Dubai promotions. He sported a tiger print sweater and paired it with bright red pants, boots, and sunglasses with thick red-coloured rims. Honestly, there is nothing this man cannot pull off - and the same was the case with this outfit! He looked devilishly handsome and the post received a lot of love from his fans all across the nation. Fittingly, he captioned the post, Tiger Blood #bigcatenergy"

Moreover, on his stories, he shared numerous clicks from his flight Enroute Dubai along with Deepika Padukone, 83 Director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, and none other than Kabir Khan. We couldn’t stop gushing at the super lovey-dovey selfie with Deepika, where the two looked absolutely gorgeous and so in love. In the picture that he posted with Kapil Dev, Ranveer being the sweetheart he is, added a crown on Kapil’s head, showcasing his admiration for the legendary sportsperson.

Check Ranveer's post HERE:

Check Ranveer's stories HERE:



Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 is all set to make its theatrical release on 24th December.

