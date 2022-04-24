Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's co-star Alia Bhatt: ‘We share a great working relationship’

Ranveer Singh has been entertaining his fans with back-to-back hit films. After 83, the actor is now set to showcase his magic in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. Lately, the actor has been busy filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with co-star Alia Bhatt. In a new interview with a news portal, Ranveer Singh opened up about Karan Johar’s directorial and said he is honoured to be the leading man in his film. Ranveer also spoke about his equation with Alia Bhatt on the sets.

Speaking with ETimes, Ranveer said, “I am honoured to be Karan Johar’s leading man. He’s made cult films that we have grown up on. It’s a Karan Johar romantic family dramedy, a genre that he has full ownership of. In spite of being on familiar territory, we are still, between ourselves, trying to push the envelope in terms of characterisation. He has put together a stellar cast. Every character is bringing so much value, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all these fine actors.”

The actor added that Alia Bhatt and he share a great working relationship, adding that she brings out the best in him as a performer. Ranveer further said that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a feel-good family entertainer that he is very keen to present to the audience in this current phase.

To note, this is the second time Alia will be collaborating with Ranveer Singh. Earlier, they were seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

