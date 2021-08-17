Ranveer Singh is on a roll, actor shares yet another breathtaking selfie in white; See PIC

Looks like Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is having a great week. The several awesome pictures he posted on his Instagram stories in the wee-hours of Tuesday morning are proof. The first series of photos were from a dance rehearsal, where it seemed like he was having a great time. He then shared some monochrome photos in disheveled hair. We also saw a few selfies he took in his car. It’s safe to say that Tuesday morning must have started on a great note for all his countless fans on the gram.

But looks like his mood for surprising fans is not yet over. A few moments back, the actor took to Instagram stories and posted yet another stunning selfie. In the photo shared by the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor, he can be seen wearing a sparkling white round-neck tee, that he accessorized with a golden chain that has a lion’s face for the locket. His hair and face are neatly done, bringing out his features even more. He smiles at the camera, and puts the caption, “Hope you had a great day” on his story as well.

Take a look at Ranveer’s latest photo on Instagram here:

On the work front, has several upcoming films and projects in his pipeline. He is currently awaiting the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘83’ which are looking at theatrical releases. Apart from these films, Ranveer has ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’. Just last month, another big project was announced starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. The Gully Boy actors will be seen in 's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

