Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Deepika Padukone in legal trouble ahead of the film’s release?

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has already created a lot of buzz. Be it the trailer of the film or the songs, fans have been loving it all and everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Well, the movie has made it to the headlines yet again but this time for all the wrong reasons. The film has landed itself in trouble after a complaint was filed against the makers for cheating. Since Deepika Padukone is one of the producers of the film, even the actress has been dragged into this controversial case.

According to a report in The Times Of India, a UAE-based financer alleged that his company was promised good returns by Vibri Media after they invested approximately Rs 16 crore in 83. Since he did not get what was promised, the businessman approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai and has filed a complaint against the makers of 83. It is further reported that their funds were directed into multiple agreements involving filmmakers Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone among others. The money was apparently used for the production of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 without getting any written consent from the businessman. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee in his statement claimed that his client has filed a criminal complaint against all the producers of 83 on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Talking about the film, 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on the former Indian National Cricket Team which won the World Cup in 1983. It also stars Deepika Padukone who will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife. 83 will hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

