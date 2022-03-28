Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak; 10 movies that were declared tax-free

Some movies are made for fun, some give social messages and others are inspired by socially-relevant subjects. And, for those unaware, the state governments have the authority to exempt tax on movies. Hence, with an aim to make the movies accessible to wider audiences, sometimes the state governments declare them tax-free. From Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, there are movies that were declared tax-free when they got released.

Today, we look at some of the movies that were declared tax-free:

1. Chhapaak (2020)

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was released in the year 2020. The movie was based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It was declared tax-free in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

2. 83 (2021)

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is a sports drama, which is based on the 1983 World Cup. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and was declared tax-free in Delhi.

3. Pad Man (2018)

Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The movie is being directed by R Balki and was released in 2018. It was declared tax-free in Rajasthan.

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was released in the year 201. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and was a fictionally dramatized account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. It was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

5. The Kashmir Files (2022)

Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022 and is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and was Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, and Haryana.

6. Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was released in the year 2016. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and was declared tax-free in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

7. Neerja (2016)

Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja was released in the year 2016 and was based on the real-life event of the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. The movie was directed by Ram Madhvani. It got the status of tax-free in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

8. Airlift (2016)

Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift showed the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion by Iraq and was released in the year 2016. It was directed by Raja Krishna Menon and was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

9. Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manjhi: The Mountain Man was released in the year 2015 and was directed by Ketan Mehta. It is a biographical film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, famously known as the ‘Mountain Man’. It was declared tax-free in Bihar, Uttarakhand.

10. Mary Kom (2014)

Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom was released in the year 2012 and was directed by Omung Kumar. It was a biographical sports film based on the life of boxer Mary Kom. The movie was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 12 times superstar underwent complete style evolution for his films