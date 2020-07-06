Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 or Jayeshbhai Jordaar; Which film of the birthday boy are you looking forward to? COMMENT

As Ranveer Singh turns a year older, we’d like to know from you which film of the actor among ‘83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar are you looking forward to? Go ahead and tell us in the comments.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who has proved that he can perform any type of roles on screen like a pro, it is . Right from the start of his career, Ranveer picked versatile characters and with each film, he proved that he is here to stay. With some terrific performances in films like Padmaavat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and more, Ranveer proved that he can do any role with the same amount of finesse and dedication. On his birthday, we’d like to know, out of his two upcoming films, ‘83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which one are you looking forward to?

Talking about ‘83, once again, we saw how Ranveer turned into Team India’s 1983 world cup winning captain, Kapil Dev for the same. Being a hard working actor, Ranveer did everything in his power to pick up nuances for his role. Be it training with cricketers like Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Kapil Dev himself to spending time with the legend at his house in New Delhi, Ranveer made sure that when the film releases, fans see Kapil and not him on screen. While the release of the film has been delayed owing to COVID 19 pandemic, the posters that were ousted before the pandemic won hearts. While we wait for the release date announcement, we’d like to know if you’re excited about this film of Mr Singh.

Here's a look at Ranveer Singh's '83 look:

The other film that is scheduled for release this year starring Ranveer is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is directed by debutante Divyan Thakkar and is produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. When the first look of the film was released, fans once again saw how Ranveer transformed from ‘83’s Kapil into a Gujarati merchant who takes a stand for women in his society. The poster itself left fans in awe as Ranveer was seen as a much leaner man with a moustache and a shirt with trousers, trying to protect women in sarees standing behind him. While details about the film have been kept under wraps, we wonder if the curiosity will lead to excitement among fans. As of now, the film is tentatively slated to release on October 2, 2020.

Here's a look at Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar look:

However, amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis and theatre shutdown, there are chances of release dates getting changed. While ‘83 has been in the news for the longest time, recently, it was revealed that it may hit the screens on Christmas 2020. Now, on his birthday, we’d love to know from all Mr Singh’s fans out there which film of the actor are you looking forward to among ‘83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar? Go ahead and drop in your valuable comment in the section below.

[PS: If the poll option is not visible, click here]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×