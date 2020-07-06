Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood PHOTO from a school play is a rare treat for his fans on his birthday

Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today. As the actor celebrates his birthday, his friend and photographer Rohan Shrestha shared a rare childhood photo that will leave you in awe.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone and for stars, they become even more special due to their fans, family and loved ones. Speaking of this, has turned a year older today and on the occasion of his birthday, his close friends, fans & family have been wishing him on social media in the cutest way possible. Speaking of this, while fans and close friends have wished the actor on social media, the Simmba star’s close buddy and photographer Rohan Shrestha shared an adorable childhood photo of him from school days that will leave you in awe.

In a throwback photo, Ranveer can be seen standing next to his friend on the stage while a school play is on. While his friend can be seen clad in a vest and shorts, Ranveer too is seen in a turtleneck white tee with shorts. The Simmba star is also seen holding a huge placard with a message for the environment written on it. The message was, “Vote for Mumbai Safai Sangh.” Along with the casual clothes, Ranveer is seen sporting a cool navy blue cap too. Seeing the smile on his face while performing in a play, one can surely guess that the actor was always meant to be an actor.

His friend shared the photo on social media and wrote, “Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial.” Seeing the cute childhood photos, fans of the actor could not control but flood with comments. Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media from fans and friends.

Here is Ranveer Singh’s childhood photo:

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s sister-in-law, Anisha Padukone also wished him on social media in the most adorable way. She called him ‘Jijaji’ on her Instagram story & left fans in awe of him. While no word is in about any celebrations, amid the lockdown, the actor is expected to spend time at home with wife . On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in ‘83 with wife Deepika. It is expected to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar to release this year.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×