Ranveer Singh's anniversary surprise for 'gudiya' Deepika Padukone are rare snaps: Souls eternally intertwined

On the occasion of his 2nd marriage anniversary, Ranveer Singh shared gorgeous photos with wife Deepika Padukone on social media. The endearing photos came with a sweet wish for his 'gudiya' and it will leave you in awe.

The internet had been waiting with bated breath to see how sends out a second-anniversary wish to wife on social media. While fans of DeepVeer know how much they dote on each other, it always is a delight to see them indulge in some PDA. And the second wedding anniversary today of the couple was a perfect occasion to shower love on each other. Speaking of this, Ranveer picked the perfect surprise for wife Deepika on their anniversary and left the internet swooning.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer dropped the most gorgeous photos from their Lake Como, Italy wedding where the much in love couple was seen lost in each other's eyes by the side of the gorgeous lake. Clad in floral outfits with hues of pink and white, Ranveer and Deepika were a beautiful sight for sore eyes in the rare photos from their destination wedding. With it, Ranveer penned the most endearing wish for wifey and left the internet gushing.

Sharing the photos, Ranveer penned his feelings in the sweetest words. He wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone." As soon as Ranveer shared the photos, wishes started pouring in for the adorable couple. From Bipasha Basu to Kanika Kapoor to Harrdy Sandhu to Chirag Patil, all penned sweet wishes in the comment section for DeepVeer on their second anniversary.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's wish for Deepika Padukone:

While fans are waiting to see how Deepika reciprocates Ranveer's gesture on their second anniversary, the photos of DeepVeer are going viral all over social media. The couple had tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy back in 2018 and last year, they had headed to Tirupati Temple and Golden Temple with family to seek blessings. This year, their anniversary falls on Diwali and fans are waiting to see how they celebrate both occasions together.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

