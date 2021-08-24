Ranveer Singh’s Anniyan remake in legal soup after producer Ravichandran decides to move to HC against makers

It has been a couple of months when made the headlines when he was roped in for the Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Anniyan. The movie will be helmed by Shankar and bankrolled by Jayantilal. While the fans were excited to see Ranveer stepping into Vikram’s shoes, the movie is set to land in legal trouble as producer Aascar Ravichandran is set to move to court against Shankar and Jayantilal. For the uninitiated, Ravichandran had claimed that he owns the copyright of Anniyan and the movie cannot have a remake without his consent.

Speaking about the same, Ravichandran told ETimes, “I am going to court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. They cannot make the film without my consent as I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it as I am the author of the movie”. Although Shankar had rubbished Ravichandran’s claim, the latter has stated that he had hired Shankar to direct the film. “He can say and claim anything, but everyone knows that ‘Anniyan’ is my movie and I hired him to direct the film,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran, who has also filed a complaint against Shankar with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) claimed that the body is supporting him in the matter. He said, “SIFCC, which has been supporting me, told me to wait a little longer as they have spoken to the film association in Mumbai. But it is not Shankar who is the producer of the film but Gadaji with whom I need to have a discussion about the project”. We wonder what the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Anniyan remake have to say in this regard.

Also Read: Anniyan Hindi Remake: Producer accuses Shankar of copying main plot; Urges him to immediately stop proceeding