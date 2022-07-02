Ranveer Singh’s Befikre moment to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘naked’ truth; 10 unfiltered moments from Koffee With Karan

Over the years, Indian television has witnessed several celebrity chat shows wherein our favourite star revisited their good memories. They shared an insight into their life, struggles, journey to success and more. Among those shows, Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has been one of the most talked-about and loved chat shows. The ace filmmaker turned into a host and brought Bollywood’s A-listers on the couch in a candid and fun conversation which often made the headlines. In fact, Koffee With Karan also had its share of controversies.

In its six seasons so far, Karan Johar has brought several celebs on the couch including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more. In fact, several stars have appeared more than once on the show and have won hearts with their wit and spontaneity. Interestingly, apart from humour and controversies, Koffee With Karan has also witnessed celebs wearing their heart on their sleeves and having some unfiltered and fun moments. In fact, Karan prodding often makes celebs end up saying things which raise eyebrows. And now, as the audience looks forward to Koffee With Karan season 7, here’s a look at some of the unfiltered and fun moments from the show so far.

Ranveer Singh’s Befikre moment

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Karan spoke about how curious Shah Rukh Khan was to know if Ranveer wore padded underwear in Befikre. To this, Ranveer replied in quirky style, “It was too cold in Paris I had to put a pad…I was saving on post-production costs… Otherwise, they will have to do VFX on my red chillies.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s TMI about her sex life

During one of the episodes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra were seen having a fun discussion about flirting post-marriage. To this, Kareena said, “Well, I had a lovely morning so that should say”. Her statement did leave Karan shocked and he replied, “TMI (too much information)”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s tagline

When Karan Johar asked Ranbir, “If you were a product, what would be your tagline?” The Rockstar actor came up with a cheeky reply and said, “Just did it”.

Vidya Balan’s matrimonial ad

During a rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar quizzed Vidya Balan about what her matrimonial ad would say, the Mission Mangal actress said, “A Tam-Bram girl who can cook lovely coconut chutney and also lick it off your finger once you’re done”.

When Diljit Dosanjh faced a khatarnak sawaal

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut on Koffee With Karan in the sixth season and graced the couch with rapper Badshah. During the conversation, Karan asked the Punjabi singer-turned-actor, “Have you made out in a car or khet (farm)”. To this, Diljit replied, “Le, itna khatarnaak sawaal aaj tak nahi pucha”.

Kajol’s witty game on point

When Karan Johar asked Kajol what would she do if she turned into Rakhi Sawant one morning, the Dilwale actress raised her eyebrows and replied, “Have a sex change”.

Twinkle Khanna tickles the funny bones

When Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna graced the couch, KJo asked the actress turned author about what Khiladi Kumar has that the Khans don’t. To this, Twinkle bid adieu to the filters and replied saying, “some extra inches” referring to his feet.

Rani Mukerji’s strangest rumour

When Karan Johar quizzed Rani Mukerji about the weirdest rumour she had heard about herself, the actress responded saying, “That I’m getting married to you”.

Deepika Padukone’s advice for Ranbir Kapoor

During the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked to advise Ranbir Kapoor, she made heads turn as she replied saying, “Endorse a condom brand”.

Shahid Kapoor’s naked truth

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput didn’t mind spilling some bedroom secrets as they graced the couch. In fact, Shahid admitted to sleeping naked at times and Mira came out in his support and said, “You should be comfortable when you sleep”.

