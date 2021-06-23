Ranveer Singh’s ‘Bharat Milap’ with BFF Arjun Kapoor is what close friendships are made of; PIC

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have co-starred in the 2014 release Gunday.

The second wave of COVID 19 in India had restricted the movement around the country. The Maharashtra government had imposed a lockdown which had halted all shootings in the city. As the second wave started to recede, the governments started to focus on lessening restrictions, which led to a workflow in the Hindi film industry. Superstar has been staying away from the limelight and social media for the past few months but lately, the actor has been sighted out and about in the city by the paparazzi. He also shared some suave BTS candid pictures from his workplace.

In his career so far, Ranveer has had great chemistry with many of his co-stars but the narrative of friendship in the 2014 release ‘Gunday’ alongside , was appreciated for the actor’s comradery. Ranveer on Wednesday shared a picture with ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram story. Ranveer is showering love upon Arjun for meeting him after some time and called their meeting a ‘Bharat Milap’. In the picture, Ranveer is kissing Arjun on the cheek and the ‘Gully Boy’ actor chose to play the ‘Faraar’ song in the background. Both the actors have been close friends for a very long time now and have been launched into their careers by the same production house.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of some high-profile projects. He has reprised his role of Simmba for the starrer Sooryavanshi. He is portraying the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the story of sporting triumph called ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan. Meanwhile, he has also shot for a comedy with Rohit Shetty called ‘Cirkus’ co-starring Pooja Hegde.

