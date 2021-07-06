On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone surprises fans with quirky video with her most favourite person

As social media has been abuzz with best wishes for Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone has taken the social media by storm with her quirky wish for the actor.

and are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood. The two are not just among the superhit onscreen jodis, but they also dish out major relationship goals off screen as well. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika, fondly called as DeepVeer by their massive fan following, never miss a chance to express their love for each other and indulge in some mushy PDA. So, as Ranveer is turning a year older today, all eyes have been on Deepika’s social media account for her birthday wish for the Simmba star.

And guess what, Deepika has taken social media by storm as she posted a quirky video with her main man to shower birthday love on him. In the video, DeepVeer were seen grooving to the popular ‘Twada Kutta is Tommy’ track. To note, this track, which happens to be Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogues during her stint on Bigg Boss 13, became viral after Yashraj Mukhate’s composition. Ranveer and Deepika were seen doing some goofy steps as they were seen dancing in this quirky video. In the caption, Deepika called Ranveer her most favourite person. She wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh” along with heart emoticon.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s birthday wish for Ranveer Singh here:

To note, Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other for around six years. Talking about the work front, they had last collaborated for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat wherein Deepika played the role of queen Padmavati while Ranveer was seen as the lead antagonist Allauddin Khilji. They will soon be sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which will mark their first project together post marriage.

