On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Karan Johar wishes ‘Rocky’ with ‘Rani’ Alia Bhatt recreating a K3G scene; Watch

Ranveer Singh is all over the news today and rightfully so. After all, it’s his 37th birthday today and the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is inundated with best wishes from fans from all across the world. In fact, several celebs have taken to social media and sent birthday love to Ranveer and shared stunning pics with him along with heartwarming captions. However, Karan Johar’s birthday post for Ranveer is grabbing a lot of attention as it happens to be a fun video from Koffee With Karan season 7.

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar is returning with the new season of Koffee With Karan and Ranveer and Alia Bhatt are the first guests of the season. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a video of Ranveer and Alia wherein they were seen recreating Kajol and Farida Jalal’s scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Later, Karan joined the duo and they had their expression game on point. Karan Johar captioned the post as, “It’s our Rocky’s rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post for Ranveer Singh here:

To note, Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with Alia for the second time for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They were earlier seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be releasing on February 10 next year.

