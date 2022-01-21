Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ soundtrack has a nice groove to it: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad

After 83’s release, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his other projects including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. This marks their second collaboration since their 2018 blockbuster, Simmba. While the fans await the first glimpse of the project, we have a new update on it. Music director Devi Sri Prasad, known for songs like Dhinka Chika, Oo Antava and more is also composing the soundtrack of ‘Cirkus’. And in a new interview, he has revealed certain details about the same.

As per the reports in India Today, Devi Sri Prasad has already composed two songs for Ranveer Singh starrer. One of which is a dance number, while the other is a romantic song. Speaking to the news portal, he revealed, "I'm really looking forward to Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus. They are going to be straight Hindi songs and have a very nice melody. It has a nice groove to it. I was waiting to compose that kind of a song in Hindi, and Rohit sir really liked the song. I want to see how people will react to it."

The music composer has worked with Salman Khan in several films. When he was asked about any plans to collaborate with the ‘Dabangg’ actor again, Devi Sri Prasad said that he would love to team up with Salman as the actor has great love and affection for him. “Whatever we have done so far has always worked. So, I would really love to team up with him again,” he added.

