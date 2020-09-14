Ranveer Singh’s cool swag in denim dungarees as a cute little boy in a childhood PIC will leave you impressed

Ranveer Singh is one of the popular stars in Bollywood and often, he goes on a photo-sharing spree on social media. However, this time, he dropped the cutest childhood memory and his swag in it is unmissable.

Actor often treats his fans to adorable photos from his childhood days and leaves them asking for more. On the weekend, it seems that the handsome star was on a photo-sharing spree as he dropped several throwback photos. However, the cutest of them all was a cute childhood memory that proves that his style even back then was full of swag. The actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops cute glimpses of his shenanigans on social media.

Recently, Ranveer dropped the cutest photo of himself as a kid on Instagram that left everyone in awe. In the childhood photo, Ranveer was seen clad in denim dungarees with striped blue tee and sneakers. As he stood with elders, a cute little Ranveer was seen with his hand in his pocket while posing for the camera. The cute childhood photo surely was a sight for the sore eyes and fans of Ranveer loved it.

Meanwhile, the actor has been at home amid the ongoing pandemic and was spending time with Deepika. However, recently, Deepika jetted off to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. A few weeks back, Ranveer too had headed to the salon for a haircut and his photos went viral post that. On the work front, Ranveer has Jayeshbai Jordaar and ‘83 lined up for release. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was announced for release on October 2, 2020. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, theatres has been shut down and the new release date is yet to be announced.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s childhood photo:

Credits :Instagram

