  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s cool swag in denim dungarees as a cute little boy in a childhood PIC will leave you impressed

Ranveer Singh is one of the popular stars in Bollywood and often, he goes on a photo-sharing spree on social media. However, this time, he dropped the cutest childhood memory and his swag in it is unmissable.
355020 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:01 pm
Ranveer Singh’s cool swag in denim dungarees as a cute little boy in a childhood PIC will leave you impressedRanveer Singh’s cool swag in denim dungarees as a cute little boy in a childhood PIC will leave you impressed
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Ranveer Singh often treats his fans to adorable photos from his childhood days and leaves them asking for more. On the weekend, it seems that the handsome star was on a photo-sharing spree as he dropped several throwback photos. However, the cutest of them all was a cute childhood memory that proves that his style even back then was full of swag. The actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops cute glimpses of his shenanigans on social media. 

Recently, Ranveer dropped the cutest photo of himself as a kid on Instagram that left everyone in awe. In the childhood photo, Ranveer was seen clad in denim dungarees with striped blue tee and sneakers. As he stood with elders, a cute little Ranveer was seen with his hand in his pocket while posing for the camera. The cute childhood photo surely was a sight for the sore eyes and fans of Ranveer loved it. 

Meanwhile, the actor has been at home amid the ongoing pandemic and was spending time with Deepika. However, recently, Deepika jetted off to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. A few weeks back, Ranveer too had headed to the salon for a haircut and his photos went viral post that. On the work front, Ranveer has Jayeshbai Jordaar and ‘83 lined up for release. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was announced for release on October 2, 2020. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, theatres has been shut down and the new release date is yet to be announced. 

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s childhood photo:

Also Read|Ranveer Singh shares a jaw dropping picture of himself that set the internet on fire

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

CUTE CUTE RANVEEEEEER

Anonymous 2 days ago

Cutie then.. Cutie now. PS : He's not a druggie Kangu PR.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes maybe just like kangu bai said

Anonymous 2 days ago

was he taking drugs at the age too?

Anonymous 3 days ago

is he high in this picture too?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement