Ranveer Singh’s early morning selfie is a gentle reminder for everyone to wear a mask amid COVID 19 pandemic

Ranveer Singh aces the art of making it to the headlines be it for his movies, his fashion statement or his swag. Besides the actor is also enjoys a massive fan following and often treat fans with quirky pics and videos along with updates about his movie. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has treated fans with two quick selfies this morning and his quirky style statement is grabbing attention.

In the pic, Ranveer, who is known for his quirky style statement, took to Instagram story and shared a picture of himself dressed in a black sweatshirt with orange track pants. He had completed his look with a hat and glares. Besides, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor also made sure to wear a colourful mask as he steps out in the city and sent out the message to wear a mask during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Interestingly, the selfie was clicked in a car during his morning drive and it has certainly turned out to be a treat for his massive fan following.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie, which is being helmed by Karan Johar, marks Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Gully Boy. Besides, he will also be seen in movies like ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht.