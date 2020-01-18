Ranveer Singh’s EPIC comment on Arjun Kapoor’s workout post proves his care for his bestie; Check it out

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are Bollywood’s poster boys of bromance. Recently, Ranveer dropped a comment on Arjun’s workout post and we can sense the Gully Boy’s care for his BFF. Check it out.

It would not be wrong to call and as poster boys of bromance in Bollywood as their friendship is kind of iconic. Over the years, the Gunday stars have only grown closer and often praise each other on social media. From dropping funny comment on each other’s post to praising each other’s performances, Ranveer and Arjun surely leave us in awe of their friendship each time they are in the news. Now, once again, Ranveer’s comment on Arjun’s post is making headlines.

In a recent Instagram post, Arjun can be seen working hard at the gym and doing a rope exercise vigorously. Seeing how hard the Panipat star is working, Ranveer couldn’t resist to show his carer for him. The Gully Boy actor had advice for his bestie and we sure are stoked to read in it his comment. Ranveer told Arjun in the comments to ‘go easy’ as he wrote, “Halka haath baba halka haath.” Well, that Ranveer wrote with an emoticon to depict hands.

Well, what can we say, Ranveer and Arjun have always been loved for their adorable banter. A while back in 2019, at a screening of a film, Arjun and Ranveer broke into an impromptu dance in front of the paps and left netizens in awe of their camaraderie.

eanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for ‘83 with Kabir Khan. In the film, he will be seen playing Kapil Dev on the big screen and everyday, this past week he has been sharing posters from the film. ‘83 also marks and Ranveer’s reunion on screen post Padmaavat and their marriage. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020. Arjun, on the other hand, is shooting for his next with Rakul Preet Singh.

