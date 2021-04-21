Ranveer Singh’s jacket collection: 5 times the actor impressed everyone with his expensive yet quirky fashion

Ranveer Singh has an incredible sense of style and has consistently grabbed eyeballs for his cool outfits. We have jotted down 5 amazing jacket looks that the actor nailed.

is undoubtedly the boldest fashion icon in Bollywood. Apart from his versatile performances, the actor has consistently shocked everyone with some of the best outfits. The star is known for his eccentric taste in style. From donning funky casuals while heading out in the city to rocking unconventional attires at events, Ranveer certainly knows how to pull off any look with ease. The actor is unafraid of trying new things and that is evident from all his public appearances.

The actor often posts snaps from his photoshoots on social media. Considering how unique his style is, he has successfully broken gender norms by opting for pleated skirts, and floral prints. Sending a bold message with each look, it is amazing how the actor has inspired so many people to get out of their comfort zone and be comfortable in their skin. His oozing creativity continues to transcend each time he steps out of his house.

The actor knows how to draw all eyes to himself with each dapper look. While the star’s outfits are hard-to-miss, they can get expensive.

Here are 5 amazing jackets from Ranveer Singh’s collection:

Sequined Bomber Jacket

The actor once wore a shimmery jacket from Manish Arora’s spring 2018. Interestingly, the jacket was from the Women’s collection.

Leopard Print Jacket

The actor also nailed an edgy look when he donned Bottega Veneta’s hefty animal print jacket. Needless to say, Ranveer rocked the classy style.

Metallic Puffer Jacket

Ranveer blinded everyone when he wore a not-so-subtle Adidas jacket. During his film Gully Boy’s launch event, the star paired the expensive piece with a neon tracksuit.

Greek Pot Jacket

The star bagged everyone’s attention at an event when he wore a jacket from Versace’s SS20 collection.

Red Silk Drape Jacket

Ranveer showed up at an award show donning Moschino’s medieval look. The iconic move left everyone speechless.

