Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar gets a release date as Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan makes way and gets preponed

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar finally gets a release date in October 2020 while Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan shifts its release to September this year.

It’s been a while since Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring in the lead, has been creating a buzz in the industry. The movie will feature Ranveer in the role of a Gujarati businessman and the first look of the movie has already piqued the audience’s curiosity. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens, here comes a piece of good news for the fans. Jayeshbhai Jordaar has finally got a release date and will be hitting the screens on October 2 this year.

Interestingly, the big announcement came with another development for Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming sports drama Toofan. To note, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was supposed to hit the screens on October 2, 2020. But now the boxing drama has made way for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While Jayeshbhai Jordaar has locked October 2 as its release date, Toofan has been preponed for release and will hit the screens on September 18 this year. The announcement was made by the makers of both the movies respectively. The official statement read as, “In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates.”

#Toofaan will now release on 18th September, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xaINeWUR5H — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) March 13, 2020

Talking about Toofan, the movie will feature Farhan Akhtar in the role of a boxer and the actor has been working hard for the same as well. To note, the movie will mark his second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after their 2013 release Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Apart from Farhan, Toofan will also star Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

