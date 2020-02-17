Ranveer Singh’s latest photos in a shiny gold outfit invites relentless trolling; Netizens call him ‘Joker’

Recently, Ranveer Singh was snapped at the private airport after he returned to Mumbai from Assam. However, his airport look didn’t go down well with netizens who trolled him relentlessly. Check it out.

Among the Bollywood stars, is one of those who often is known for pulling off the most out of the box looks. Most of the time, Ranveer nails his offbeat and unique style. But, at times, it doesn’t go down well with many of Ranveer’s fans. Recently, Ranveer returned to Mumbai after winning the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards 2020. However, his airport look for landing in Mumbai seems to have given way to relentless trolling.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen wearing a black tee with long metallic rust coloured coat with matching baggy pants. Along with it, the Gully Boy star teamed it up with shoes and a black furry cap. In addition, Singh was spotted sporting black sunglasses too when he came out of the private airport. Ranveer smiled and waved at the paps when he came out and then left for home. However, Ranveer’s outfit gave way to massive trolling where several netizens dropped comments calling Singh ‘joker.’

(Also Read: Ranveer Singh in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar to step into shoes of Anil Kapoor for Mr India’s spin off?)

A fan commented, “The biggest clown. They think they have the privilege to wear anything because of being actor.” Another netizen wrote, “And the best joker award goes to.. Ranveer Singh.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, at the Filmfare Awards 2020, Ranveer and starrer Gully Boy broke all records and became the first Bollywood film to bag 13 awards in one go. Ranveer got the Best Actor male award while Alia bagged the Best actor female award for her role in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with . In the film, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More