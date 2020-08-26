  1. Home
Ranveer Singh’s latest post featuring his uber cool ‘Nana G’ is proof that being stylish runs in the family

Ranveer Singh took to social media to surprise his fans with a cool photo of his maternal grandfather. Fans of the Simmba star were convinced that he draws style inspiration from his ‘Nana-G.’
If there is one star who can certainly pull off any quirky outfit with style and panache, it is Ranveer Singh. The handsome star is known for his quirky and offbeat style and has pretty much tried everything when it comes to outfits. From oversized hoodies to cool caps to huge sunglasses, Ranveer manages to grab eyeballs with his cool style every time he steps out. However, on Wednesday, Ranveer shared a photo of the person who could possibly be his style inspiration and it was none other than his maternal grandfather. 

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped the coolest photo of his “Nana-G” who was seen flaunting his cool style in a cap and oversized sunglasses. With a sweet smile on his face, he posed for a photo and Ranveer shared the same with his fans. Several fans were left in awe of the cute photo of his grandfather and many even exclaimed that the actor may be drawing inspiration from him for his stylish and offbeat looks. Many celebs also commented on Ranveer’s post.

Ranveer captioned the photo as, “Nana-G  @shaunak_hingorani @queen.saum @riticulousness.” Anaita Shroff Adajania left a comment as she wrote, “Coolest!.” Further, Sahil Khattar also wrote, “Everyones a gangsta until the real one arrives  paaye lagoo nana-G.” 

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently returned to Mumbai with Deepika Padukone from Bangalore. The couple had gone to spend time with Deepika’s parents post the unlock. Photos of Deepika and Ranveer twinning in black tee and jeans went viral. Even then, it was Ranveer’s man-purse that left netizens in complete awe of his fashion game. On the work front, Singh has Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to be released on October 2, 2020. 

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

coward Ranveer...speak up about the parties and minors bollywood is abusing..

