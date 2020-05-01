Ranveer Singh’s look test PHOTOS as Murad from Gully Boy reveal what went into making the character memorable

Ranveer Singh nailed his role as Murad in Gully Boy. Now, photos of Ranveer have come forth from the costume trial for his character and they showcase what went into making Murad memorable. Check it out.

A film that released in 2019 and managed to leave everyone in awe was starrer Gully Boy. The film was the story of Murad, an aspiring rapper from the slums of Dharavi played by Ranveer. It also starred , Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film managed to impress everyone as it took inspiration from the real-life story of rappers Naezy and Divine. Ranveer managed to nail his character and look in the film.

Now, photos from the look and costume fitting for Murad’s character have come forth on social media that reveal what went into making Ranveer’s role in Gully Boy memorable. The costume designer shared the photos on social media a day and fan clubs made them go viral on the internet. In one of the photos, we can see Ranveer dressed as Murad in a blue striped hoodie with green cargo pants and shoes. In another photo, Singh can be seen smiling as he dons another outfit for Murad’s role.

Seeing the photos and costume detailing, one can surely see how Ranveer and Gully Boy team put in hard work and effort to present Murad to fans in the film. The film managed to receive an overwhelming response across the globe. From the Berlin International Film Festival to other events, Gully Boy was hailed everywhere. Ranveer Singh also rapped in the film and songs Apna Time Ayega and Mere Gully Mein became cult hits.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s look and Costume test for Murad from Gully Boy:

Ranveer Singh also bagged the Best Actor Filmfare Award this year for his role as Murad in Gully Boy. Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ranveer is currently at home and is spending time with . A day back, the actor expressed grief over the loss of . Ranveer shared a photo with late Rishi Kapoor and mourned his demise on social media. On the work front, Ranveer was supposed to be seen in ‘83. However, owing to the COVID 19 outbreak, the film has been postponed.

