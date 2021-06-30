Ranveer Singh’s new look for a photoshoot leaves Alia Bhatt, Zoya in awe; Arjun Kapoor calls him ‘Veer Leto’
Ranveer Singh often makes the headlines for his quirky fashion sense and the actor does flaunt it unapologetically. And while the Dil Dhadakne Do star is quite active on social media, he is often seen taking social media by storm with his unconventional posts. In fact, as Ranveer enjoys a massive fan following on social media, each of her Instagram posts are a thing among the netizens. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Simmba star is once again making heads turn with this recent photoshoot.
The Bajirao Mastani actor had shared pictures of himself wherein he was seen in blue coloured outfits and was also sporting long hair and a bearded look. It certainly has got the social media buzzing. In fact, Ranveer’s dear friend Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “Veer Leto” along with a fire emoticon as he compared the Padmaavat star with American actor Jared Leto. On the other hand, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Siddharth Jadhav, etc were also in awe of Ranveer’s looks in the pics.
Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s posts:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some impressive movies in the pipeline. The superstar will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited ’83 along with a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Besides, the actor is also working on YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey and Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. This isn’t all. Ranveer has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Bharat Milap’ with BFF Arjun Kapoor is what close friendships are made of; PIC
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Rk's puppies are barking here. Jealous RK king of flops
Anonymous 12 hours ago
ranveer stayed with his beautiful beloved wife gudiya-on the other hand rk is with R_T (so I saw that the beautiful ALIA is caressed by kapoors fans). every man and woman won.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
after RK deepika just went for anyone with cash
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Cash? Lol poor flop RK. Stay with your GF Uglia
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Oh no my eyes are hurting … help
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Just atrocious attention seeking cross dressing queen.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Attention seeking. Do you know this is a photo shoot? KAHANSE AATE HAIN GAWAAR!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Dis he still those jewels from his wife’s closet ??? Why does he not come out in the open?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Poor cross dressing man is so confused … gaudy at its best .
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Better then flop RK