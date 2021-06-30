Ranveer Singh’s new look for a photoshoot leaves Alia Bhatt, Zoya in awe; Arjun Kapoor calls him ‘Veer Leto’

Ranveer Singh’s recent pics on Instagram are winning hearts for all the right reasons.

often makes the headlines for his quirky fashion sense and the actor does flaunt it unapologetically. And while the Dil Dhadakne Do star is quite active on social media, he is often seen taking social media by storm with his unconventional posts. In fact, as Ranveer enjoys a massive fan following on social media, each of her Instagram posts are a thing among the netizens. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Simmba star is once again making heads turn with this recent photoshoot.

The Bajirao Mastani actor had shared pictures of himself wherein he was seen in blue coloured outfits and was also sporting long hair and a bearded look. It certainly has got the social media buzzing. In fact, Ranveer’s dear friend took to the comment section and wrote, “Veer Leto” along with a fire emoticon as he compared the Padmaavat star with American actor Jared Leto. On the other hand, celebs like , Zoya Akhtar, Siddharth Jadhav, etc were also in awe of Ranveer’s looks in the pics.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s posts:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some impressive movies in the pipeline. The superstar will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited ’83 along with a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Besides, the actor is also working on YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey and Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. This isn’t all. Ranveer has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

