Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot becomes an inspiration for Yashraj Mukhate’s new song ‘we can see his bum’

Ranveer Singh grabbed all the limelight after the pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral. The internet literally broke and netizens cannot stop talking about it. Well, many Bollywood celebrities have also spoken on this and taken Ranveer Singh’s side. From Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt a lot of his industry friends stood in support of him. But today, yet another thing has surfaced on the internet which we bet will leave all his fans in splits. The famous music producer Yashraj Mukhate who had given us the viral song ‘rasode me kaun tha?’ is back with yet another song ‘we can see his bum’ featuring Ranveer Singh.

The song begins with a clip from a news channel debate where one of the participants accuses Ranveer Singh of showing his bum in that nude photoshoot. The moment Yashraj Mukhate hears the line ‘we can see his bum’, the music producer gets on his music system and creates this melodious track. The moment he shared this song, fans started poring love in the comments section. Many BTown celebs, Youtubers, singers and influencers too took to the comments section and praised Yashraj Mukhate for his new creation:

Click HERE to watch the song:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt, who is the female lead in the film, recently wrapped up a schedule. KJo posted a video of her dancing to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘channa mereya’ while she bid goodbye to the sets and we could see Ranveer standing in the audience and cheering for her friend and co-star.

