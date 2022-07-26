Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot row: FIR filed against the actor at Chembur Police Station in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh, who has been the talk of the town ever since his pics from the nude photoshoot, landed in a legal soup after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments. To note, the actor posed nude for a magazine and the pics have been going viral on social media. And now, as per a recent update, an FIR has been filed against the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor in the matter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per ANI, the FIR has been filed against Ranveer under IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked at Mumbai’s Chembur Police Station. For the uninitiated, an NGO named Shyam Mangaram foundation had filed a complaint stating Ranveer’s nude pics allegedly hurt women’s sentiments. “Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it,” a part of the complaint read while emphasising that such acts should be opposed strongly. Earlier, Bengali actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty had reacted to Ranveer’s nude pics and wondered if women would receive a similar response if she had posed like Ranveer.

On the other hand, several Bollywood celebs have come out in Ranveer’s support. His BFF Arjun Kapoor stated if Ranveer is comfortable with his body, people shouldn’t enforce their opinions on him. Talking about the work front, Ranveer is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez which will be releasing on Christmas this year and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.

