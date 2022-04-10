Ranveer Singh’s power-packed energy, Disha Patani’s sensuous moves at a wedding in Delhi go Viral; Watch here

Ranveer Singh and his energy always go hand in hand. There is never a dull moment for his fans around him. The actor has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty but taking out time from all this, the actor was in Delhi to attend a wedding. What caught our attention was a video that is going viral on social media and we can see Ranveer dancing with full energy. A video of Disha Patani stealing hearts with her dance moves at the same wedding is going viral too.

In the first video, we can see Ranveer Singh dressed in all-black attire. He completed his look with a single ponytail and black sunglasses. From, dancing to songs from his movie to entertaining the fans Ranveer was all out there. Disha Patani on the other hand wore a pink coloured bralette that she paired with white pants. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Fans have been pouring love in the comments section and it is proof that they are loving to see Ranveer and Disha shake their leg at this wedding.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar who will be seen directing the film after a hiatus of almost 6 years.

On the work front, Disha has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar's directorial Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

