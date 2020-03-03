Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar look proves he is his biggest cheerleader

Arjun Kapoor shared his look from the upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh reacted to his look and left fans in awe of their bromance. Check it out.

Bollywood has many superstars who share a great work equation with co-actors. However, sometimes that translates into great off screen friendship too and speaking of this, and come to mind. The Gunday co-stars may have just worked in a film together, but they share a bond that is friendship goals for their fans. Often, Arjun and Ranveer turn cheerleaders for each other’s work and their social media PDA on each other’s posts become the talk of the town.

Recently, Arjun took to Instagram to share his poster from his upcoming film with , Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In the poster, Kapoor was seen as ‘Pinky Dahiya’ and on the poster ‘Faraar’ was written. Seeing the same, fans were excited for Arjun’s next. However, Ranveer seemed to be elated on seeing the first look and release date of his BFF’s next film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor took to the comments section and left a cool response for BFF Arjun.

(Also Read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra turn ‘partners in crime’ in Dibakar’s black comedy)

Ranveer commented ‘Yeh’ and used many ‘Boom’ emoticons to express his excitement on seeing Arjun’s first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This is not the first time that Ranveer has commented on Arjun’s posts. Several times in the past too, fans have gotten a chance to see the bromance between the Gunday actors.

Check out the poster and Ranveer’s reaction to Arjun:

Meanwhile, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also stars Parineeti Chopra and has been a film whose release date was kept under wraps for quite some time. Finally, the release date of the film has been unveiled along with the first look posters of Arjun and Parineeti. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film will be produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to be released on March 20, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More