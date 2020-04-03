Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Deepika Padukone’s ‘husband’ tag post is every husband ever; Take a look

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone’s ‘husband’ tag post as he wrote, “Dekh lunga mein tujhe”

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors to curb the Coronavirus, aam-junta and B-town celebs, alike, are enjoying their quarantine period. While some celebs are spending time cooking and washing utensils, and working out on terrace, others are indulging in self-care. Now, talking about and , this Padmaavat couple are spending time together indulging in midnight dessert, and working out together, and yesterday, when Ranveer was catching up on his afternoon nap, wifey Deepika Padukone unleashed her inner Marie Konda as she labelled Ranveer as her husband by sticking a stamp on his face.

Well, this comes a few days later after Deepika was rearranging her kitchen, and while doing so, she decided to put a stamp on Ranveer’s forehead. Alongside Ranveer’s sleeping photo, Deepika wrote, “Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!...” Soon after, when Ranveer woke up and saw him trending on social media, he replied to Deepika’s post as he wrote, “Hmmmm Marie Konda ki Bacchi, you have taken it too far indeed. dekh lunga mein tujhe...” Besides, Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, left a comment as she wrote, “Best episode so far. Scriptwriter deserves…” Well, for all those who don’t know, Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant and author and her organizational skills have inspired people across the world to clean their closets and other spaces and keep only necessary things.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will share screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83, a film which is based on the life of Kapil Dev and the Indian World Cup victory in 1983. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film has been postponed. Also, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

