Ranveer Singh’s team ‘83 to be joined by heroes of 1983 Cricket World Cup at grand poster launch in Hyderabad

Ranveer Singh and makers of ‘83 are gearing up for a grand poster launch event in Hyderabad. Amidst this, a report states that Ranveer and his reel heroes will be joined by real cricketers of 1983 World Cup team for the event.

One of the highly anticipated releases of 2020 is the sports drama by Kabir Khan based on the story of Indian Cricket Team’s 1983 World Cup win titled ‘83. Starring as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, ‘83 makers are gearing up for one of the biggest launch events for the posters of the film. While everyday Ranveer is sharing a new poster of an actor from ‘83 turning into the World Cup team’s cricketer, it seems that the makers have a grand event in mind for poster launch.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Kabir Khan’s playing 11 will meet up Kapil Dev’s playing 11 from 1983’s World Cup Winning team at an event in Hyderabad. The reason why the event is being held in Hyderabad and not in Mumbai is the fact that Ranveer’s film will be released in three languages i.e Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and the makers want to grab the attention of the South cinegoers too. Ranveer’s ‘83 teaser and trailer launch will take place in Mumbai itself but for this event, Kabir’s team ‘83 will head to Hyderabad and meet up with the real heroes of 1983 World Cup.

A source told the daily, “The Hyderabad gig will see Dev, Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson, Farokh Engineer and the team's manager, PR Man Singh in attendance. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them will be the actors who are bringing their story to celluloid, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.”

‘83 also will witness the on screen reunion of and Ranveer Singh as Romi Dev and Kapil Dev. It is reported that being the co-producer of ‘83, Deepika is very much expected to be present at the Hyderabad event shoulder to shoulder with Ranveer and his playing 11. As of now, Ranveer has shared posters of Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Mohinder Amarnath, K Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar, Kriti Azad, Sandeep Patil. The others will follow soon. ‘83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

