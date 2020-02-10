Ranveer Singh’s UNSEEN pic from Jayeshbhai Jordaar as a Gujju merchant is going viral for the right reasons

Ranveer Singh is all set to win the hearts of audiences as he transforms into a Gujarati businessman in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. A leaked photo of Singh from the sets is taking over the internet and it surely proves why Ranveer is the king of versatility. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood star who is known for his ability to nail different roles with confidence, comes to mind. From Bitoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baraat to Murad in Gully Boy, Ranveer has proved with each film that he is a king of versatility and with the upcoming line up of projects like ‘83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he continues to hold the baton for it proudly. After the first look of Ranveer from Jayeshbhai Jordaar was shared, a new unseen photo seems to be taking over the internet.

A new photo that seems to have been leaked on the internet from the sets of Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Ranveer in the look of a Gujarati businessman. Clad in a striped brown and mustard shirt, Singh sports a moustache with curled hair to one side in the photo. Looking up at something, Ranveer surely seems to have nailed his look as a Gujju merchant who is all set to entertain the audiences through the novel and offbeat story of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

(Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh raps in Gujarati as he wraps up the film; Says, ‘Apna tem aagaya ne’)

Just a few days back, Ranveer announced the wrap of Jayeshbhai and shared fun photos with the team of the film. The leaked picture from the sets come days after the wrap and it surely is taking over the internet, owing to Singh’s popularity.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first look was shared a while back in which Ranveer was seen protecting women from something and his expression left everyone in awe. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It will mark the debut of Shalini Pandey in Bollywood and will tell the story of a man who believes in equality between men and women. The release date is yet to be announced and it is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Credits :Instagram

Read More