Ranveer Singh’s victorious run & his team’s celebratory mood in 83’s new poster will get you excited

Ranveer Singh has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the teaser of his upcoming sports drama 83 was released. He is playing the role of Kapil Dev in this film and the film has been creating hype ever since it was announced. Fans loved the teaser and it has left everyone excited. Well, now the actor has taken to his Twitter handle to share a new poster of 83 as we are just 2 days away from the trailer. The new poster will get you in a celebratory mood just like Ranveer and his team in the poster.

Taking to his social media, Ranveer Singh shared the brand new poster of 83. In the poster, we can see Ranveer in the middle, running in full happiness. He is holding his bat in one hand and his face gear in the other hand and is running wearing the leg pads. Behind him, can be seen his team who too look excited and happy as they are running in joy celebrating the victory. Sharing this new poster, Ranveer wrote, “Like people says, taste the success once… tongue want more.”- Kapil Dev, 1983. 2 Days To #83Trailer. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.”

Take a look:

As you all already know Ranveer Singh is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani these days. A day back, a photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had gone viral on social media.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also has 83 coming up and a lot of exciting projects are lined up in his kitty.

