Ranveer Singh says 'dekho magar pyar se' as he shares new PICS in green sweatshirt; Fans go 'uff'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. He made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, and since then, he has never looked back. Ranveer has given some notable performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, and many more. The actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world and is also known for his active presence on social media. He is often seen treating fans with stunning photos of himself.

Now, a few hours back, the actor shared new pictures on his social media handle, in which he is seen sporting a green sweatshirt and had his hair neatly tied in a ponytail. He also flaunted his usual full-grown beard and moustache look. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned them: "Dekho magar pyar se," adding green heart emoji and evil-eye emoji. The actor’s photos have captivated his fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. A user wrote: "Pyar ho jayega re baabaa." A second user commented: "You pretty human being," while another user wrote: "Haye ab marwaoge kya."

Check out Ranveer Singh's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah, helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, the Befikre actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which will feature Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead. Ranveer also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

